Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.12 million, a PE ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 10.17.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
