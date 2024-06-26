Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.41

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.12 million, a PE ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

