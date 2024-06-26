Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002682 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $188.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

