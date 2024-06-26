Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 9,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $23.99.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
