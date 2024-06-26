First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS FBTT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
