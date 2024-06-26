First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS FBTT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

