First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
First Farmers Financial stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
