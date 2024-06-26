First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

First Farmers Financial stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

