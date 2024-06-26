First Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

THFF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. First Financial has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

