First Financial Corp IN Acquires 574 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 478.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $532.81. 203,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

