First Financial Corp IN Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 307 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,842 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,564. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

