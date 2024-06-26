First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.48. 404,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,722. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

