First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 3,244,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,013. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

