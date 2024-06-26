First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

