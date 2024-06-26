First Financial Corp IN Has $605,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $1,118,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.