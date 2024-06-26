First Financial Corp IN Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,576. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

