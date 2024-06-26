First Financial Corp IN Reduces Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,837,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. 893,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.