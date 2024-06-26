First Financial Corp IN Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.52. 13,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

