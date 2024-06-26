First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 184,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

