Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

