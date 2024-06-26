Flagstar Advisors Inc. Makes New $492,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 6,212,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,122,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

