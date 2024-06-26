Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.43. 61,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

