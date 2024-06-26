Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.63. The stock had a trading volume of 380,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,627. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

