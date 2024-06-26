Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $109.08. 298,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,221. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

