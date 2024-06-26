Flagstar Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. 196,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,540. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.