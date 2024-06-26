Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUN. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $65,576,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $4,533,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 238,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $632.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.