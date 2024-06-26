Flare Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.04 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $10.04 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,858,625,637 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02382696 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,983,109.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

