Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Raised by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,471.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 924,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 865,521 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 39,307,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,193,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

