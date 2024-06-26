Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 733,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 577,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,372 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.