Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by P&S Credit Management L.P.

P&S Credit Management L.P. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 4.5% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after acquiring an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 4,832,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,129,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

