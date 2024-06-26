Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Freshpet worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $214,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 219,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.01. 90,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,413. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.