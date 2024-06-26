FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,152 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter.

FJAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 415,896 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

