Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 540,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

