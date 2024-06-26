Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

