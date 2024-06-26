Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 92,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 196,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,276,000 after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

IAU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 2,944,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

