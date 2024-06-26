Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA remained flat at $50.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,360,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

