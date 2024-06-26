Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 18,656 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 686.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $217.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

