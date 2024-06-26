F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,850 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,316. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,857,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,687,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,857,963 shares in the company, valued at $145,687,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,904,114 shares of company stock worth $217,621,712.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

