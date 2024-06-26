FY2026 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted by Analyst

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.08 million.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of RRGB opened at $7.89 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Read More
