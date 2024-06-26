Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $531,837.14 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0123658 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $541,602.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

