Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

GNRC stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 782,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,097. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 32.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

