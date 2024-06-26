GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 372,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,831,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $482,029.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,588,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,308,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,594,685 shares of company stock worth $54,193,705 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

