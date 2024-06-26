Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 24,541 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $3,421.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 2,841,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CCCS

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.