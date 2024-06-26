Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. 283,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,309. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

