GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.75. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.