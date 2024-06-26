GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 9,444 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 578.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 11,011,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917,821. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

