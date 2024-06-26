GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Tractor Supply comprises 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.56. 2,756,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.56. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

