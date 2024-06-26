GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 979.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.65. 890,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,241. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

