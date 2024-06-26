GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,044,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,326,188. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

