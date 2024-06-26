GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 130 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $215,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 640,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,412. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.55. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

