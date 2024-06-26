GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,365,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 3,092,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.