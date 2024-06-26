Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 301110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.
GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.61.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
