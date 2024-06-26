Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 301110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

