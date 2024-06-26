Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.09). Approximately 18,228,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,185,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
